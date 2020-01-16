Himachal Speaker resigns, likely to be appointed state BJP president

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal resigned on Thursday amid reports that he will be the new chief of the BJP's state unit.

Bindal submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, a day ahead of the filing of nominations for election to the Himachal BJP president's post.

A state BJP leader, who did not want to be quoted, said Bindal's appointment will be announced on Saturday.

Bindal is considered close to BJP's working president JP Nadda, party leaders said.

They said there is unanimity in the state unit on Bindal's appointment.

BJP state vice president Ram Swaroop Sharma said nominations for the president's post can be filed within a 24-hour period.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and BJP's national secretary Sunil Deodhar will come to the state as observers for the election, he added.