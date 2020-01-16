Home Nation

'Hope sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets will remain in AAP', says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed hope that the 15 sitting AAP MLAs, who have been denied the party tickets for the 2020 Assembly elections, will stay in the party instead of joining the Opposition.

Reports have surfaced in the media that other parties are in touch with 15 sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets by AAP.

"All parties will try but they (15 MLAs) are a part of our family and I hope they will remain so," Kejriwal said at a press conference here.

The party has denied tickets to 15 MLAs and has fielded 24 new faces. The party has given tickets to 46 sitting MLAs.

While Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Pandey from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Chadha from Rajinder Nagar.

Pandey has been given a ticket by denying it to sitting MLA Pankaj Pushkar, Chadha has been fielded in place of Vijendra Ghar and Atishi has been fielded replacing Avatar Singh. 

AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections
