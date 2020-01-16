Home Nation

Japanese, Indian Coast Guards hold exercise off Chennai coast

One ship of the Japanese Coast Guard and four ships and an aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard took part in the exercise.

Published: 16th January 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian coast guard

An Indian Coast Guard vessel. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Coast Guards of India and Japan took part in a joint exercise 'Sahyog-Kaijin' off the Chennai coast on Thursday as part of strengthening the bond of the two countries.

One ship of the Japanese Coast Guard and four ships and an aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard took part in the exercise.

Led by Commanding Officer Captain Kiyoshi Harada, the 'Ehigo PLH08' and the four ships and a Dornier aircraft of Indian Coast Guard participated in the drill in the Bay of Bengal around 50 nautical miles off Chennai.

The highlight of the drill was the scenario of the interception of a hijacked ship and subsequent rescue of crew in a joint operation led by both the Coast Guards, a press release said.

The exercise marked demonstrations of search and rescue, external fire-fighting and sharing of best practices, the release said.

According to an official, the apprehension of a pirate vessel MV Alondra Rainbow by the Coast Guard in November 1999 off the west coast of India marked the beginning of regular interaction between the Coast Guards of India and Japan.

The apprehension of the vessel brought out the significance of a coordinated operation thereby encouraging the policymakers to have a series of conferences and meetings to discuss issues of various crimes at sea.

The Japanese ship 'Echigo' undertook a goodwill visit to Chennai Port following the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the two Coast Guards in 2006.

The joint exercise, in its 19th edition, was witnessed by the Japanese Coast Guard Commandant Takahiro Okushima, Indian Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan.

A vessel from National Institute of Ocean Technology also participated in the exercise.

The visit of the Japanese ship, which arrived here on January 13, focuses on further strengthening ties, mutual understanding between the two Coast Guards, enhancing interoperability in communication, search and rescue procedures and sharing of best practices.

The exercise is also mutually beneficial and strengthens the existing bilateral relationships, enabling both Coast Guards to work together to protect shared interests.

Various activities were conducted during the visit of the Japanese ship and they included sporting and cultural interactions between personnel of both the Coast Guards.

During the exercise, the Coast Guard personnel of both the countries interacted, exchanged views and methods in the field of anti-piracy, search and rescue operations.

Following the signing of the memorandum of cooperation in November 2006, the Coast Guards were exercising jointly on waters of each other annually.

The first combined exercise witnessed the participation of Japan Coast Guard ship PLH Shikishima.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sahyog-Kaijin Sahyog Kaijin
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp