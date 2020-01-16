Home Nation

Kolkata officers probing Saradha, Rose Valley and Narada scams transferred by CBI

The central agency started the probe into the Saradha chit fund case in May, 2014, and the Rose Valley ponzi scam case at around the same time.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Thursday said it has transferred from the city four officers, three of them deputy superintendents of police and one inspector, who were involved in the investigations into the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scams and Narada tapes scandal, from the city.

Those transferred are CBI deputy superintendent of police Ranjit Kumar, who was probing the Narada tapes scandal, DSP Tathagata Bardhan, involved in the Saradha ponzi scam probe and DSP Chojom Sherpa investigating the Rose Valley chit fund scam, a CBI spokesman said.

The fourth CBI officer to be transferred is Inspector Bratin Ghoshal, a former investigation officer probing the Rose Valley chit fund scam, sources said.

While Kumar and Bardhan were transferred to New Delhi, Sherpa was posted to Bhubaneshwar.

"This is a routine transfer and a part of the transfer policy," a CBI spokesman said.

One of the transferred officers told PTI, "This is a mass transfer. I do not know whether this is routine or not".

The central agency started the probe into the Saradha chit fund case in May, 2014, and the Rose Valley ponzi scam case at around the same time.

The investigation into the Narada sting, which showed persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and a police officer accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours, began in March 2017.

Earlier this month, the central investigating agency shifted Deputy Inspector General Abhay Singh to the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi from the Special Crime Branch in Kolkata.

Superintendent of Police Partha Mukherjee whose unit Economic Offences IV, based in Kolkata, was probing chit fund cases, had been transferred to the headquarters as additional inspector general (policy) in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saradha ponzi scam Narada tapes scandal Rose Valley chit fund scam CBI
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp