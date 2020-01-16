Home Nation

Locals losing business to non-Goans: Shiv Sena's Goa unit

The party's vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said real estate prices are skyrocketing, as people from other states have started buying 'second homes' in Goa.

16th January 2020

PANAJI: Shiv Sena's Goa unit on Thursday said misplaced priorities and wrong decisions have caused locals to lose their business to non-Goans, gradually merging Goa with other states.

The party's vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik congratulated people on the anniversary of Goa's historic referendum in 1967, but cautioned that misplaced priorities and wrong decisions are leading to the "catastrophe" that was averted in 1967.

On January 16, 1967, a referendum was held in Goa where Goans were given a choice between continuing as a union territory or merging with Maharashtra, following which people voted against a merger.

"We are losing our business to non-Goans.

Right from taxi services to fishing, Goans are increasingly being replaced with non-Goans," she said.

The entire fishing industry is dependent on non-Goans, while traditional fishermen are left out, she added.

Further, Naik said real estate prices are skyrocketing, as people from other states have started buying "second homes" in Goa.

The party has been working on the set direction of 'Goenkaranchi Shiv Sena,' she said, adding that the state government should consult stakeholders to ensure that locals don't lose their businesses to non-Goans.

