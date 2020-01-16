5 JeM operatives arrested in Srinagar, major attack averted ahead of R-day, says J&K Police
Police busts Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Srinagar, arrests five people, according to the DIG central Kashmir Range.
Published: 16th January 2020 05:43 PM | Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:11 PM
SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday said it averted a major attack ahead of Republic Day by busting a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit in Srinagar and arresting five of its operatives.
"In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.
The five arrested have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura & Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.
Explosive materials have been recovered from the module which include Gelatin Rods/Sticks 143, Secondary Explosives 07, Silencer 01, Detonators 42, Body Vest laden with Explosives and Ball bearings 01, BAOFENG Walkie Talkie with Remote Trigger of IED- 01, CD Drive 01 partially damaged, Desi Small arm Weapon 01.
In addition to the explosives, Hammer(Engraved with MMT sold seal on it)01, Walkie Talkie BEOFENG 01, HiW(Hi-Waote) Batteries 03, Battery Charger 01, On-Off Switch 01, Pouch 01, Coils 03, Explosive Type material 03 packets, Ruck Sack Bag(American Tourister) 01, Tape rolls 04 & Nitric acid bottle 2.5 litres 01 have been recovered from the site.