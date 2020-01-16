Home Nation

West Bengal: Two SFI members of Visva-Bharati University hurt in campus attack

The SFI alleged that the assailants, armed with sticks, rod and wickets, were members of the BJP-affiliated ABVP.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:58 PM

KOLKATA:  Two students of Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal were allegedly beaten up with sticks and rods by outsiders, said to be members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, sources said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday while the CPI-M students' wing Students Federation of India was carrying out a protest programme on the campus in Bolpur of Birbhum district.

Two students, Swapni Mukherjee and Falguni Pal, both members of the SFI, were wounded in the attack.

"Students of VU have been attacked by ABVP goons from outside who also chased them to hospital where the injured students were taken. Teachers who stood in solidarity with the students were also targeted," said an SFI leader.

The police have cordoned off the hospital where the injured students were being treated.

The Trinamool Congress condemned the attack on students.

"On behalf of all peace loving citizens, especially students, we strongly condemn the violent acts of students affiliated to BJP on hallowed portals of Visva Bharati, a central university campus," Trinamool Congress tweeted.

"We welcome swift action taken by police and appeal to the administration to continue action to book culprits."
 

