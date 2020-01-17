Army conducts biggest airborne exercise of Special Forces in North Eastern Theatre

MAYANK SINGH By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army recently carried out its biggest Airborne Exercise in the North Eastern Theatre which involved large number of the Special Force's troops and all kind of air transport platforms of the Air Force.



Sources informed, "More than 500 soldiers of Special Forces troops parachuted from C 130 Hercules, C 17 Globemaster and Dhruv helicopters during day and night."



The Exercise was code-named ‘Winged Raider’ signifying the multi dimensional nature of the exercise, said the source.



The exercise culminated on 10 January but it involved preparations of several days.



"The exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparations involving movement of special forces and rallying up of transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force starting from 06 January."



Exercise Winged Raider demonstrated the operational readiness of our Paratroopers and Air Warriors to undertake airborne missions.

Talking about the outcome sources confirmed that the exercise has achieved all required aims and The exercise was telecast live to all field formation headquarters in the Theatre. "The newly inducted aerial platforms and equipment were validated, with clockwork precision and seamless integration between the Indian Army and Indian Air Force in difficult terrain." informed the source