'Best way to silence Davinder Singh is to give the case to another Modi': Rahul hits out at NIA

Training his guns on the National Investigation Agency chief, Gandhi said he had earlier investigated the Gujarat riots and the Haren Pandya assassination cases.

Published: 17th January 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday demanded a fair probe within six months into the case involving Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested with Hizbul terrorists in south Kashmir, as Rahul Gandhi alleged the case was handed over to the NIA to "silence" Singh.

The party also sought a re-investigation into the February 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and Singh's role in it as he had been posted in the district as DSP at the time.

Questioning the government's "conspicuous silence", it demanded the prime minister and the home minister to answer questions raised by people after Singh's arrest last week.

The best way to "silence" Singh was to hand the investigation against him to NIA chief Y C Modi, under whose care the case will be "as good as dead", Gandhi alleged.

Calling the National Investigation Agency chief "another Modi", the Congress leader said he had investigated the 2002 Gujarat riots and the killing of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA," Gandhi said on Twitter, adding, "In YK's care, the case is as good as dead."

Gandhi put out the Twitter post using the hashtag "WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced" and asked "why".

Later, Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinate said serious questions are being raised on national security.

She said Singh was not "just any other officer" as three days before his arrest, he was entrusted with the security of foreign diplomats visiting Jammu and Kashmir and prior to that, he was DSP in Pulwama when the terror attack happened.

She said Singh also faced three FIRs for extortion.

When Singh was arrested in Kulgam, he was accompanying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer operating as an overground worker for terrorist groups.

"Why is the government conspicuously silent. The conspicuous silence of the government raises so many questions. It is government's moral responsibility to conduct a fair probe so that there are no doubts," the Congress spokesperson said.

Srinate said the government should hold a fair probe as the country's conscience needs to be satisfied.

"It is not a matter to politicise. It is a matter of national security. The probe has to be above board. There can be no scope for suspicion. It is important for the government to satisfy any doubts raised.

"We need to revisit the Pulwama attack. What is the role of Davinder Singh in the Pulwama attack and his role in the Parliament attack also needs to looked into," she said.

She also asked where did so much RDX used in the Pulwama attack come from.

She claimed DSP Singh has stated after his arrest that "it's a bigger game".

"This is serious".

"Whose confidence does he really enjoy. Why are prime minister, home minister and the National Security Adviser conspicuously silent," she asked.

Srinate alleged NIA's role has been questionable in the probes against Swami Assemananda and Pragya Thakur.

It is incumbent upon the government to clarify the questions raised, she said.

"A fast track court needs to look into the entire activities and his (DSP's) role. A fast-track court should conduct a probe within six months," she said.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
