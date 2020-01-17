Bhil tribe row: Madhya Pradesh officials booked under SC/ST Act 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A case under provisions of SC and ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act has been registered against office bearers of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), three days after questions on Bhil tribe in the state services (prelims) exam sparked a controversy.

“A case was registered at the AJK Police Station in Indore on Wednesday against office bearers of the MPPSC on the complaint of Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) leader Ravi Baghel u/s 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u) of the SC/ST against office-bearers. The deputy SP of AJK Police station in Indore will probe the case,” SSP/DIG-Indore Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said on Thursday.

She added that details of responsibilities of various officers of MPPSC will be taken from the Commission and subsequently responsibility would be fixed and action be initiated in the case against those found at fault during the investigation.

Importantly, a passage in Sunday’s state service exam’s general aptitude question paper about the Bhil tribe had described the tribe as alcoholic and criminal-minded, whose members indulged in criminal and immoral acts to generate money to pay back their liabilities.