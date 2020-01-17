Home Nation

BSF rescues pregnant woman from snow-hit Kashmir, delivers baby

A team of 70 BSF personnel rushed in and cleared several kilometres of snow-covered road to transport the woman on a force vehicle.

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Friday.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A woman rescued by a BSF team from a snow-covered area of north Kashmir on Thursday delivered a baby girl, officials said on Friday.

They said the family of the 22-year-old woman made a distress call to the district administration at about 11:30 AM on Thursday as the lady experienced premature labour pains.

The area was cut off due to heavy snowfall and hence the administration alerted BSF's 70th battalion located close in Singhpora, they said.

A team of 70 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rushed in and cleared several kilometres of snow-covered road to transport the woman on a force vehicle.

Due to heavy snow in the area, the family was unable to reach any health facility on their own, they said.

The woman was rushed by the troops to the Baramulla district hospital on Thursday where she delivered a baby girl today.

Both of them are fine, a senior official said.

"The BSF is always committed to the help and security of the local people," Sanjay Sharma, Commandant of the 70th BSF battalion, said.

