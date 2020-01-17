Home Nation

Congress passes resolution demanding restoration of statehood, early elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party also expresses its grave concern over the continued escalation along the Indo-Pak border.

Published: 17th January 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad C with AICC General Secretary Ambika Soni R addresses a press conference in Jammu Friday Jan. 17 2020.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad C with AICC General Secretary Ambika Soni R addresses a press conference in Jammu Friday Jan. 17 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Congress on Friday demanded the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, safeguards to jobs and property for the local people and release of all political leaders to facilitate early assembly polls in the erstwhile state.

A resolution in this regard was passed in an executive committee meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), chaired by senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni and Gulam Ahmed Mir, here.

"We passed a unanimous resolution here demanding restoration of full statehood, protection to jobs and property rights to the people of J and K and release of all political leaders and workers to facilitate early assembly polls," Azad told reporters after the conclusion of the meeting.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest states and restoration of the statehood will do justice to its people.

"J and K is a border state, which shares borders with China and Pakistan. The BJP government should take on board the people of J and K and the northeast and not play with fire," Azad said.

The Congress expresses its deep solidarity with the people of J and K who underwent numerous kinds of curbs and curtailments of their civil rights and liberties during the past over five months after the abrogation of the special status to their state under Article 370 of the Constitution, he said.

"The erstwhile state was put into a state of undeclared emergency whereby all mainstream opposition leaders and activists were put to severe restrictions including detentions and some of them under the stringent provisions of law for undeclared periods," he said.

"GoI hurt the self-esteem of the people by reducing status of J and K from statehood to a UT, a phenomenon never happened in the 72 years of India's independence," he added.

Azad said the party also expresses its grave concern over the continued escalation along the Indo-Pak border.

While condemning such actions of Pakistan against our soldiers and civilians in the strongest possible words, we urge the Centre to take all possible and urgent steps to prevent and check Pakistan from indulging in such mischiefs and misadventures on borders, he added.

The Modi government continues to harp on its diversionary tactics, the most recent being the dispatching of a large team of central ministers to J and K in view of the growing resentment against the government on various issues and to cover up the failures of the BJP government on various fronts especially the economic crises facing the Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Azad said those who restored the democracy in J and K by participating in elections despite militancy have been put behind bars and it is time for the government to take everyone on board.

Azad parried a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet hitting at the NIA chief over the case of DSP Davinder Singh, saying he was not aware about it.

Ambika Soni said that there is no question of any Congress leader joining any group or front allegedly being created in the UT.

Mir, who is the JKPCC president, said, "We are sure that unless the established mainstream political parties and other political entities are not allowed to function and perform their usual political activities, no meaningful and credible political process can take off and succeed."

The resolution by the Congress said, "The party demands restoration of full statehood status to Jammu and Kashmir, adequate legal and constitutional guarantees to safeguard the rights of locals over land, jobs and admissions in professional courses," the resolution said.

"All leaders and activists of the Congress and other political entities, detained during the period should be released forthwith and all curbs and restrictions on mainstream political parties, their leaders and activists should be lifted to allow them to resume their usual political activities to create a congenial and conducive political atmosphere for a meaningful and credible political process to pave way for holding of early Assembly elections," it further said.

The Centre had on August 5 last year abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Jammu and Kashmir
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp