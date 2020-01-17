Delhi Assembly elections: BJP fields first-timer against AAP's Manish Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP has fielded first-time candidate Ravi Negi against AAP heavyweight and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj constituency and banked on its experienced leaders to take on other ministers in the Delhi government.

Negi could not contest the 2017 municipal election from Vinod Nagar ward as his nomination papers were rejected.

The 42-year-old is also BJP's mandal (ward) president from Vinod Nagar.

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Delhi BJP state leadership for expressing confidence in a small party worker like me and making a candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency," he wrote on Facebook in Hindi.

Negi was among the 57 candidates announced by BJP on Friday for the February 8 polls.

BJP also fielded three-time Congress legislator S C Vats against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti constituency.

Vats unsuccessfully contested the 2015 election.

Senior BJP leader and two-time MLA Naresh Gaur will be taking on Labour Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur assembly constituency.

Gaur had won elections in 2008 and 2013.

Ajeet Kharkhari, who had successfully contested the 2013 assembly polls from Najafgarh, will face Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Najafgarh has a large chunk of rural voters.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, who is an MLA from Ballimaran, will contest the election against senior BJP leader Lata Sodhi.

Lata's father-in-law Moti Lal Sodhi has been an MLA.

Releasing the list, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said sitting MLA Vijender Gupta will contest from his Rohini seat, Azad Singh from Mundka and former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra from Model Town.

The BJP did not announce a candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the first list.