Home Nation

Delhi Assembly elections: BJP fields first-timer against AAP's Manish Sisodia

BJP also fielded three-time Congress legislator S C Vats against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti constituency.

Published: 17th January 2020 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo |EPS/Shekhar yadav)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo |EPS/Shekhar yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP has fielded first-time candidate Ravi Negi against AAP heavyweight and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj constituency and banked on its experienced leaders to take on other ministers in the Delhi government.

Negi could not contest the 2017 municipal election from Vinod Nagar ward as his nomination papers were rejected.

The 42-year-old is also BJP's mandal (ward) president from Vinod Nagar.

"Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Delhi BJP state leadership for expressing confidence in a small party worker like me and making a candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency," he wrote on Facebook in Hindi.

Negi was among the 57 candidates announced by BJP on Friday for the February 8 polls.

BJP also fielded three-time Congress legislator S C Vats against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti constituency.

Vats unsuccessfully contested the 2015 election.

Senior BJP leader and two-time MLA Naresh Gaur will be taking on Labour Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur assembly constituency.

Gaur had won elections in 2008 and 2013.

Ajeet Kharkhari, who had successfully contested the 2013 assembly polls from Najafgarh, will face Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Najafgarh has a large chunk of rural voters.

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, who is an MLA from Ballimaran, will contest the election against senior BJP leader Lata Sodhi.

Lata's father-in-law Moti Lal Sodhi has been an MLA.

Releasing the list, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said sitting MLA Vijender Gupta will contest from his Rohini seat, Azad Singh from Mundka and former AAP legislator Kapil Mishra from Model Town.

The BJP did not announce a candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the first list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Assembly elections Manish Sisodia BJP AAP
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp