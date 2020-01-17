Depressed Bihar man kills mother, wife, three minor daughters

By IANS

MUNGER: A man in Bihar's Munger district has killed his own mother, wife and three minor daughters as he was suffering from depression after some documents of a shop that he owned went missing. The man also attempted suicide by jumping from the roof after killing the five, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Haveli Kharagpur police station area of Munger district. The police, however, have arrested the accused person who received minor injuries.

"Bharat Kumar Kesari, a resident of Kanhaiya Tola Mohalla of Haveli Kharagpur, strangled five people to death in his own house and also tried to commit suicide by jumping down from the roof," the police said.

The accused owned a shop and some papers of it went missing following which he was in a state of depression. On Friday, Kesari strangled the sleeping mother Savitri Devi, 90, wife Asha Devi, 40, and daughters Shivani Kesari, 16, Simran Kesari, 14, and Sonam Kesari, 11, the police said.

Thereafter, the accused tried to kill himself by jumping from the roof of the house. He, however, received minor injuries and is being treated at Kharagpur Hospital, the police added.

A police officer said that the accused has been arrested and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police is investigating into the matter.