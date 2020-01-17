Home Nation

Depressed Bihar man kills mother, wife, three minor daughters

The accused owned a shop and some papers of it went missing following which he was in a state of depression.

Published: 17th January 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUNGER: A man in Bihar's Munger district has killed his own mother, wife and three minor daughters as he was suffering from depression after some documents of a shop that he owned went missing. The man also attempted suicide by jumping from the roof after killing the five, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Haveli Kharagpur police station area of Munger district. The police, however, have arrested the accused person who received minor injuries.

"Bharat Kumar Kesari, a resident of Kanhaiya Tola Mohalla of Haveli Kharagpur, strangled five people to death in his own house and also tried to commit suicide by jumping down from the roof," the police said.

The accused owned a shop and some papers of it went missing following which he was in a state of depression. On Friday, Kesari strangled the sleeping mother Savitri Devi, 90, wife Asha Devi, 40, and daughters Shivani Kesari, 16, Simran Kesari, 14, and Sonam Kesari, 11, the police said.

Thereafter, the accused tried to kill himself by jumping from the roof of the house. He, however, received minor injuries and is being treated at Kharagpur Hospital, the police added.

A police officer said that the accused has been arrested and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The police is investigating into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Bihar crime
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp