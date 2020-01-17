Home Nation

Ghaziabad man stabs woman after she rejects his marriage proposal

The man is the brother-in-law of the elder sister of the woman and he was friends with the victim. He proposed her for marriage and she rejected it.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:03 PM

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly stabbed by a man who wanted to marry her in the Kavi Nagar area here on Friday, police said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said, adding the man has been arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar said the woman and the man are relatives and both hail from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man is the brother-in-law of the elder sister of the woman and he was friends with the victim.

They would often meet, he said.

On Friday morning, the man proposed her for marriage and she rejected it.

The accused got angry and stabbed the woman on her neck, Kumar said.

He tried to slit her throat but passersby caught hold of him and called police, the DSP said.

The incident took place in Sanjay nagar near the district government hospital, he said.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, police said.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail, they said.

The woman is pursuing nursing, police said.

