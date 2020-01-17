Home Nation

Jharkhand Congress MLAs discuss cabinet berths with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has 16 MLAs and is in coalition with the JMM in the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.

Published: 17th January 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Newly elected Congress legislators of Jharkhand met Sonia and Rahul Gandhi here on Friday amid talk of cabinet expansion in the state which is likely to take place this month.

The Congress has 16 MLAs and is in coalition with the JMM in the Hemant Soren-led government. Two of its legislators - Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam - took oath of office along with the chief minister on December 29. The Congress has got three more berths to be filled from its quota.

The party has decided to give representation to all sections of society - the women, forward castes and the OBC community - as it has to balance the caste and gender equation in the state.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren taps Twitter to reach out to masses

There are 4 women MLAs from the party including the youngest Amba Prasad who can be the party choice for the cabinet while Deepika Pandey Singh is also a contender. The other two women MLAs are Mamta Devi and Purnima Singh.

Rajendra Singh could be the party choice for one of the ministers to placate the upper caste community. Similarly, Banna Gupta can be the face of the Vaishya community (OBC) to give proper representation to everyone in the state, said sources.

The Congress-JMM government took office last month. The JMM chief had also met Congress leaders in Delhi and had discussed governance issues and the cabinet expansion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Congress MLAs Jharkhand Congress Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp