Life stories of freedom fighters should be taught in schools, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu urged all citizens to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and strive to reinforce the unity and integrity of the nation.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | PTI )

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said biographies of Veer Savarkar and other heroes of the freedom struggle from different parts of the country should be in school textbooks.

Urging all legislators across the country to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Cellular Jail here, Naidu said the role of the jail in the freedom movement should also form a part of History textbooks.

Freedom fighters such as Veer Savarkar, Baba Bhan Singh and Indu Bhushan Roy were incarcerated in the Cellular Jail which was constructed by the British between 1896 and 1906.

Addressing a civic reception hosted in his honour by the Port Blair Municipal Council, the vice-president said his visit to the jail on Thursday is no less than a pilgrimage to a sacred temple.

He urged all citizens to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and strive to reinforce the unity and integrity of the nation.

Decrying attempts to create division among the people, the vice-president said unity is the need of the hour.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President inaugurated a Nature Park and Interpretation Centre at Haddo here and released butterflies there.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have around 300 species of butterflies out of which 207 are endemic to the region.

Naidu also visited the orchid and fern house at the Nature Park and Interpretation Centre which showcases the habitat of tropical orchids.

Flagging off air-conditioned buses and electric vehicles, the vice-president said the initiative would provide sustainable mobility solutions and help in keeping the islands clean and green.

He also praised the administration for banning the use of single-use plastics.

Naidu also laid the foundation stone for three projects under the Smart Cities Mission -- the Marine Esplanade, Neighbourhood Parks and Fecal Sludge Treatment Plant.

