Punjab woman with bullet injuries in face, head drives for seven kilometres to file FIR against family

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: With three gunshot wounds to the head and one on her face, a 42-year-old woman drove seven kilometres to a police station in Punjab to register a complaint against her brother and nephew in a land grab case, police said on Friday.

She has said that her minor nephew, who in a fit of rage allegedly shot at her over the land dispute, an officer added.

Her elderly mother also received bullet injuries. Both though managed to survive.

The accused is a Class 10 student, who shot at his aunt Sumeet Kaur and her mother Sukhbinder Kaur at their residence in a village in Muktsar district.

On reaching the police station, the two were admitted to a hospital.

Doctors successfully pulled out the bullets and discharged them.

Sumeet Kaur told the police that her brother Harinder Singh has been trying to grab the land that belongs to her and her mother.

"After the death of my father, my mother and I got 16 acres. My brother wants to grab the entire land," she said.

She said her brother and his son had allegedly tried to kill her earlier too.

A case against the minor boy and his father has been registered.