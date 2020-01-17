Rohini Commission likely to be granted extension

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to grant another extension to Justice Rohini Commission for a period of six months beyond January 31.

The additional time has been sought to iron out the current ambiguities in the Central list and to seek states’ clarifications on them. The panel, that started functioning on October 11, 2017, has received multiple extensions.

Its task is to identify castes, communities, sub-castes, synonyms in the central list of OBCs and classify them into sub-categories.

The panel is headed by former Chief Justice of Delhi HC G Rohini. In July, the Commission had received an extension for six months.

“The Commission has sought another extension. It is likely to be granted an extension for a period of six months. The Commission needs time in order to get clarifications to the existing ambiguities in the central list. This is a time-consuming process,” said a senior official of the ministry of social justice and empowerment.

The commission had recently asked states for clarifications on putting the castes into sub-categories after it found ambiguities in the central list.

Before the panel concludes the process of sub-categorisation of other backward classes, the ambiguities need to be rectified or it would create discrepancies.

The ambiguities included repetitions in the list, variations in spellings of the caste in English and vernacular languages, insertions and deletions in the central and state lists, among others.