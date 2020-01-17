SC declines PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi, says he is beyond formal recognition

Home Nation

A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, however, asked petitioner Anil Dutta Sharma to give representation to the central government in this regard.

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking conferment of 'Bharat Ratna' on Mahatma Gandhi saying that people hold the father of the nation in "high esteem", beyond any formal recognition.

"Mahatma Gandhi is the father of nation and people hold him in high esteem, beyond any formal recognition," the bench said.

The issue of directing the government to award Bharat Ratna to the father of the nation was not a "justiciable issue", it said.

The bench however said that it agreed with the sentiments of the petitioner for granting official decoration to Mahatma Gandhi.

Disposing of the petition, the top court said, "We will allow you to give a representation to the Centre in this regard."

Sharma, in his PIL, had sought a direction to the government to give "official decoration" to Mahatma Gandhi to honour him for the contribution to the nation.

