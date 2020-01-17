Home Nation

Section 144 imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar concerning various issues

The movement of heavy or light vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and ice-cream vending carts has been banned in the ground.

Published: 17th January 2020

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding transportation of bovines, illegal extraction of stones, assembly at power project sites, among other issues.

In an order issued by District Magistrate Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana, it has been said no bovine such as cow, ox, calf, buffalo be transported from Kishtwar to other districts without prior permission from the authorities.

The DM also imposed ban on extraction of stones in and around Zundil and Shalimar Nallah in Kishtwar.

Section 144 of the CrPC was also imposed in Chowgan Ground to prevent entry of vehicles for the safety of public life and prevention of damage to greenery, Rana said.

He said the movement of heavy or light vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and ice-cream vending carts has been banned in the ground.

The DM also issued strict prohibitory orders at the power project sites under Section 144 of the CrPC.

  There are complaints by officials with regard to law and order problems being created by some miscreants at project sites thereby causing hindrance in the smooth execution of works, Rana said.

For smooth construction of power projects, residential quarters of AFCONS to Pakal Dul Power House site including official site of AFCONS, Tamruchi, Aarzi and Tanji besides power project site in Dangdooru and Sourbatti area in Dachhan will remain under Section 144 of the CrPC till further orders, he added.

He said restrictions have also been imposed for storing dry grass, fodder, hayrick near or inside residential areas in order to prevent fire incidents.

Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar Section 144
