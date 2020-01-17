Home Nation

Tripura to be made drug free, dip in crime against women: Governor Ramesh Bais

According to the Governor, in the non-IPC cases, the conviction rate has increased from 28.15% in 2017 to 34.9% last year.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has taken up an ambitious action plan to make the state free of drug-addiction while the government's proactive steps have reduced crimes against women, Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais said here on Friday.

In his customary speech on the opening day of the first session of the state assembly in the new year, the Governor said that in the past 20 months, 722 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 1,241 people were arrested for trading in and smuggling various types of drugs.

He said that around 78,853 kgs of dry ganja (cannabis), 7375 grams of heroin and various others drugs have been seized during this period.

Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's feat, Bais said that 1,891 cases of crime against women were registered in the past 20 months.

Referring to the data of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the Governor said that the crime rate against women has come down to 43.7 last year (2019) from 51.2 in 2017 against the national average of 58.8 in 2018 in per lakh of women populations.

According to the Governor, in the non-IPC cases, the conviction rate has increased from 28.15 per cent in 2017 to 34.9 per cent last year.

Claiming that the flow of tourists has increased in Tripura, the Governor said that Tripura has started exporting the "Queen variety" of delicious pineapple to the global market after it was declared the "state fruit" by the President.

Highlighting the various socio-economic measures taken by the present BJP-led government, the Governor said that the state government has submitted projects worth Rs 8,802 cr to the Union Home Ministry for social, economic, cultural, linguistic and other development of the indigenous tribals.

He said : "The state government has taken various new steps including "Nutan Disha" (new endeavour) to improve the quality of education and had introduced the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum. The state government has taken steps for appointment and engagement of over 8,500 people in the government. This includes 1,446 persons appointed as government teachers."

The Governor said that to boost the industry, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry has notified the setting up of the first ever Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in southern Tripura with an estimated investment of Rs 1550 crore."Both service and manufacturing sectors would be set up in the proposed SEZ," he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Bais Tripura drug Tripura
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp