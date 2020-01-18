Aadhaar must to get government compensation for victims of terror

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has made Aadhaar mandatory for civilian victims of terror, Naxal and communal violence who want to claim financial assistance. Government officials said Aadhaar will simplify the procedure of availing benefit of such schemes. In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said an eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving the benefit under the ‘Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist/Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory’ is required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

Any eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving benefit under the scheme, who do not possess the Aadhaar number or, has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall have to apply for Aadhaar enrolment. The notification said the ministry through the implementing agency is required to offer Aadhaar enrolment facilities for the eligible beneficiary, who is not yet enrolled for Aadhaar and in case there is no Aadhaar enrolment centre located in the respective Block or Taluka or Tehsil.

Till Aadhaar is assigned, benefit under the scheme shall be given if the beneficiary produces the Aadhaar enrolment identification slip and any other valid government ID.In order to provide convenient and hassle-free benefit to the beneficiary under the scheme, the ministry through the implementing agency or other means shall make all the required arrangements to ensure that wide publicity through media is given to the beneficiary to make them aware of the requirement of Aadhaar under the scheme. The home ministry said the notification comes into effect in all states and UTs except Assam and Meghalaya.