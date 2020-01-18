Home Nation

Anganwadi worker strangles husband with skipping rope in Korba

Her extramarital affair with another man led to frequent quarrels between the couple, police said.

By PTI

KORBA (CHATTISGARH): A 29-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly killing her husband after he found out about her extra-marital affair, police said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling to death her husband Ramadhar Uraon (30) at Pandripani village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, an official said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the couple had an argument, following which the accused strangled her husband with a skipping rope, he said.

During interrogation, the accused, who is an Anganwadi worker, revealed that she was having an extra-marital affair with a man from the neighbouring Kudri village and her husband had recently found out about it, he said.

The issue led to frequent quarrels between the couple, he added.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who has been sent to judicial custody, the official added.

