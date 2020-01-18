Home Nation

Banned NDFB gives up arms, signs truce agreement with government

 The last faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations, officials said on Friday.

Published: 18th January 2020 11:23 AM

By Express News Service

 GUWAHATI/NEW DELHI : The last faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) has signed an agreement with the government for suspension of operations, officials said on Friday. NDFB’s Saoraigwra faction, or NDFB-S, signed a tripartite agreement with the Centre and Assam government on Thursday. According to the pact, the banned outfit NDFB under the leadership of its “president” B Saoraigwra will abjure violence and join in peace talks with the government.

Active members of the NDFB including Saoraigwra were brought back from Myanmar on January 11. Top leaders including Saoraigwra, its “general secretary”, “commander-in-chief” and finance secretary” were part of the group.  The group carried 25 weapons, more than 50 magazines, more than 900 assorted ammunition and communication equipment with them. Four family members also accompanied the group. Saoraigwra’s group was active in Myanmar along with other Northeast insurgent groups. 

The group had formed a joint platform namely United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia along with NSCN-K and ULFA faction headed by Paresh Baruah. It was the only active Bodo insurgent group operating in Assam with demand for a separate state. The demand for a separate state for the Bodos has been  going on in Assam for about five decades with several Bodo overground and militant groups raising it, leading to agitations, protests and violence that resulted in many deaths.

Agreement to bring prosperity and progress
An official said that if a final settlement to the Bodo issue is found while keeping intact the territorial integrity of the state of Assam, it will go a long way in improving the law-and-order situation and bring prosperity and progress to the state.

National Democratic Front of Bodoland
