Home Nation

Government clears the air, says NPR response is voluntary

Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta said he and representatives of many other states raised objections to a few questions to be asked by enumerators to people during the NPR exercise.

Published: 18th January 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

NPR, census

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

 NEW DELHI: Answering certain questions in the National Population Register (NPR), like information on  your “parents’ place of birth”  is not mandatory, senior government officials said on Friday. The important clarification came during a day-long conference the Centre held in the Capital with officials from all states to discuss the modalities for the 2021 Census. NPR is to be carried out in the country during April 1-September 30, along with the first phase of Census 2021. According to sources, some non-BJP-ruled states flagged objections over the new methodology for the NPR exercise.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta said he and representatives of many other states raised objections to a few questions to be asked by enumerators to people during the NPR exercise. “We said certain questions in NPR are impractical, like those related to the birth place of parents. There are many people in the country who even don’t know their own birth place. We wondered what purpose would such questions serve,” Gupta told reporters after the meeting.

“The Centre defended them  saying such questions were asked earlier too, adding this time they had just sought to link an individual’s place of birth with his or her parent’s place of birth. However, answering the question is voluntary,” Gupta quoted them as having said. Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress, which has announced its opposition to NPR. Assemblies of Kerala and Punjab have already adopted resolutions declaring their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act. And a few state governments, including West Bengal and Kerala, have declared that they will not participate in NPR as it is a prelude to a country-wide National Register of Citizens.

During the meeting, presentations were made on the objectives of the Census, NPR and their benefits. A presentation on the use of a mobile app to collect the data was also made.  In his inaugural address, Union minister Nityanand Rai said data collected in the Census will help the country frame welfare policies for the masses. Officials said the objective of NPR is to create a database of every usual resident in the country.

West Bengal officials give it a miss
The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, chief secretaries and census directors of many states. However, no one from the West Bengal government attended, an official said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR National Population Register Population
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp