Kanpur: Two molesters, who were out on bail, arrested for beating victim's mother to death

By UNI

KANPUR: Two accused, who were out on bail in connection with molesting a girl in 2018, were arrested on Saturday for beating victim's mother to death in this district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman in her forties, died at a hospital here on Friday night, a week after she was attacked by the accused.

Her sister, who was also assaulted by the same men, continue to be in a serious condition. Acting swiftly, police arrested Parvej and Mohammad Abid after a brief encounter. Both the criminals sustained bullet injury in their leg.

According to information, the woman had filed a complaint against one Mahfooz for allegedly molesting her daughter two years ago at a tannery under Chakeri police station, following which the man along with five others was booked under section 354 of the IPC (sexual assault of children) and sent to jail.

Around two weeks ago, the accused got bail and on January 9, they attacked the complainant mother and her sister. "A complaint has been filed against Mahfooz, Jameek, Pintoo, Babu, Wakil and Firoz for attacking the women and her sister on January 9," Chakeri SHO Virendra Bahadur said. The men allegedly beat up the two with stones and sticks.

Some reports said that a video clip has also surfaced where the men can be seen storming into the house and one of them, in a white kurta and trousers, has been caught on camera hitting a woman's face with his feet. "A clash broke out between accused and teen's family while the men were drinking," said SSP Anant Deo .

He added that the woman and her sister were key witness in the molestation case. A local report also suggested that woman's sister was a BJP leader.

The family members of the woman have alleged that the accused were putting pressure on her to withdraw the case, and had also threatened her of dire consequences. "The four accused have been arrested by the police, while two, who are on the run, will be nabbed soon. We will ensure strict action against the culprits," Deo further said.