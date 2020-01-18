Home Nation

Kanpur: Two molesters, who were out on bail, arrested for beating victim's mother to death

There was a dispute between the accused and the victim's family while the accused were drinking liquor. The accused along with other people attacked the two witnesses of the molestation case,

Published: 18th January 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By UNI

KANPUR:  Two accused, who were out on bail in connection with molesting a girl in 2018, were arrested on Saturday for beating victim's mother to death in this district of Uttar Pradesh. The woman in her forties, died at a hospital here on Friday night, a week after she was attacked by the accused.

Her sister, who was also assaulted by the same men, continue to be in a serious condition. Acting swiftly, police arrested Parvej and Mohammad Abid after a brief encounter. Both the criminals sustained bullet injury in their leg.

According to information, the woman had filed a complaint against one Mahfooz for allegedly molesting her daughter two years ago at a tannery under Chakeri police station, following which the man along with five others was booked under section 354 of the IPC (sexual assault of children) and sent to jail.

Around two weeks ago, the accused got bail and on January 9, they attacked the complainant mother and her sister. "A complaint has been filed against Mahfooz, Jameek, Pintoo, Babu, Wakil and Firoz for attacking the women and her sister on January 9," Chakeri SHO Virendra Bahadur said. The men allegedly beat up the two with stones and sticks.

Some reports said that a video clip has also surfaced where the men can be seen storming into the house and one of them, in a white kurta and trousers, has been caught on camera hitting a woman's face with his feet. "A clash broke out between accused and teen's family while the men were drinking," said SSP Anant Deo .

He added that the woman and her sister were key witness in the molestation case. A local report also suggested that woman's sister was a BJP leader.

The family members of the woman have alleged that the accused were putting pressure on her to withdraw the case, and had also threatened her of dire consequences. "The four accused have been arrested by the police, while two, who are on the run, will be nabbed soon. We will ensure strict action against the culprits," Deo further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanpur molestation case kanpur molestation witness
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp