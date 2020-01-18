Malls, pubs to be open 24/7 in some Mumbai areas from January 26

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The nightlife of Mumbai will be back soon. Maharashtra tourism minister Aditya Thackeray’s long-awaited "nightlife for 24/7" pet project has received the green signal.

According to officials, "nightlife" as a pilot project will start from midnight on January 26, 2019, in Mumbai. Initially, it will be on Saturdays and Sundays. After evaluating the response, it will be extended to all days of the week.

The tourism minister had called a meeting of senior officials such as Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi where the decision was initiated.

"It will start in non-residential areas. The food courts and other establishments in this area like Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Gateway of India, CST etc will stay open throughout the night. 24 malls and restaurants have expressed their desire to be part of this proposal," said an official who was at the meeting.

"We have not yet finalized whether alcohol will be served throughout the night or not. There is no clarity over this. If we want to serve liquor all night, then there is a need to change the law," the official added.

BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi said that the food courts and other eateries can function 24/7 as they do not need local body permission. "If there are law and order issues, then we will give our suggestions," Pardeshi said adding that the BMC is prepared for this nightlife proposal.

However, police commissioner Sanjay Barve expressed his concerns about law and order. “If the areas are surrounded by CCTV and round the clock surveillance is there, law and order issues will not arise. But all stakeholders need to work together to avoid any unwanted incidents," Barve said.

In the meeting, Thackeray said once this pilot project is successful, they will think over starting nightlife in other parts of the city as well. However, former minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar opposed this move of starting “nightlife” in the residential areas. He said that the peace of the residential areas should not be disturbed.

"The minister should bring the proposal in the state assembly, where we will discuss and debate. After that, it should be approved and implemented. The minister should not be in a hurry to take any important decision like 'nightlife'," Shelar said.

Niranjan Shetty, president of the Restaurant and Hotel Owners Association, welcomed the move. "Mumbai is known for being the city that never sleeps. But in the last few years, it has lost its charm. The glory of Mumbai can be brought back through this 'nightlife' proposal. It will boost tourism, generate jobs and revenue as well," he claimed.