More states may pass anti-CAA resolutions

Punjab is the second state after Kerala to have passed such a resolution.

Published: 18th January 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

A Muslim woman prays in front of a Kolkata mosque during a protest against CAA and NRC (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Friday passed a resolution in the state Assembly against CAA, other Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh may follow suit. While all 13 non-BJP ruled states have opposed the CAA-NRC, only two have passed a resolution against the Act. Punjab is the second state after Kerala to have passed such a resolution.

Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are discussing similar resolutions. According to sources, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has already discussed the matter with the party high command. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath have already expressed their opposition to the CAA-NRC. “Chhattisgarh government may bring in a resolution in the upcoming budget session and things are under consideration,” said a top leader from the state. 

