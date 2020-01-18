Home Nation

Need time to resettle refugees: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Following an agreement signed by representatives of the Brus, the central, Tripura and Mizoram governments in New Delhi on Thursday, these tribal people will be able to permanently settle in Tripura.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A day after the signing of an agreement that puts an end to the Bru refugee crisis, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said it will take at least six months to resettle the 34,000 odd members of the community who are living here for 23 years.The Bru people have been living in relief camps in Tripura since 1997. They had fled their homeland Mizoram to reach the neighbouring state because of ethnic clashes.

“According to the agreement, those willing to go back to Mizoram can go and the rest can stay in Tripura. They have to stay in either of the states. He said a large quantum of land would be required to rehabilitate these 34,000 people and it would take at least six months,” Deb said.

He said the revenue department was asked to identify the land for their resettlement. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for solving the 23-year-old problem, he said many initiatives were taken to send the Brus back to Mizoram, but only 350 families could be repatriated.

The Brus are staying in six camps at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district. They get free ration and a cash dole from the Centre. Despite efforts to repatriate them, many Bru families have refused to return to Mizoram citing security concerns and inadequate rehabilitation package. 
With Inputs from agencies

