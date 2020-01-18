Home Nation

NIA begins investigation in case of J-K cop Davinder Singh ferrying three terrorists in car

Davinder Singh was arrested last weekend along with Naveed Babu, self-styled district commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, a new recruit Atif and an advocate Irfan Mir.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case and begun investigations in connection with the arrest of Deputy Superintendent in the Jammu and Kashmir police, Davinder Singh, who was caught while travelling with top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

The NIA was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16 to investigate the matter.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM Modi, Amit Shah on J&K cop DSP Davinder Singh's suspension

"After receiving MHA's order, NIA has re-registered this case as RC no 01/2020/NIA and started the investigation," a press release by the NIA on Friday read.

The press release added that a case in connection with the incident had been lodged in Qazigund police station by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The NIA, therefore, re-registered the case to begin its investigations.

ALSO READ | Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh: Hunting with hounds and running with deers

"Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and One DySP of J-K Police were arrested along with arms and ammunition while they were travelling in a car, near Qazigund on the national highway. In this regard, a case was registered in PS Qazigund as FIR No. 05/2020 dated January 11, 2020," the release read.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry awarded in 2018.

Singh along with top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was arrested while they were travelling together on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davinder Singh NIA
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp