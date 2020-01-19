Home Nation

Anti-CAA violence: Three arrested madrassa students released on bail in Muzaffarnagar

Published: 19th January 2020

Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three madrassa students held in connection with the violence that took place during anti-citizenship law protests in the city last month have been granted bail.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was formed to look into the cases has withdrawn serious charges against them on Saturday.

During investigation, the SIT had earlier charged the protesters under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 143 (punishment) of the IPC.

Several people were arrested after violence erupted during protests against the amended citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar on December 20.

Police has registered one more case against unidentified persons in connection with violence on the complaint of a commandant of the Rapid Action Force.

With this, the number of cases filed against anti-CAA protesters has reached 50 here.

In the FIR lodged with the Civil Lines police station under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 147 (punishment for rioting), it is alleged that the protesting mob pelted stones at the RAF personnel.

Later, the protesters dispersed after the RAF started firing tear gas shells during the protests in Muzaffarnagar on December 21, the complaint stated.

The incident took place when a company of the RAF was posted at the Civil Lines police station area when violence broke out during protests.

