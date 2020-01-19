Home Nation

'Coach Mitra' app receives positive response from railway users

The facility is being implemented successfully without any hitch right from its introduction and is available in 72 pairs of trains which are provided with on board housekeeping service.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:01 AM

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Coach Mitra’, an online application introduced by the Indian Railways for the benefit of passengers onboard to provide assistance with regard to the problems/deficiency of services during the journey, has been receiving positive feedback from rail users. 

According to SCR officials, the facility is being implemented successfully without any hitch right from its introduction. At present, it is available in 72 pairs of trains which are provided with on board housekeeping service (OBHS). Plans are afoot to introduce OBHS along with Coach Mitra in another two pairs of trains shortly. 

On an average, the zone is receiving 470 requests per month under Coach Mitra pertaining to issues related to cleaning, watering, lighting etc through phone/app/website. Most of the complaints from passengers are related to cleaning and watering issues. Other complaints/assistance are pertaining to electrical, bedroll, pest control and petty repairs. Nearly 90 per cent of the service requests are being attended within no time.

A feedback mechanism is being implemented to know the factual position by the rail users. The feedback received has been positive with only 2 per cent of the rail users being dissatisfied with the service provided by the OBHS staff. Coach Mitra app has crossed 10K+ downloads.  

To keep a tab on the working of OBHS staff and cleaning status in the train while on the run, the SCR has adopted digital technology. Accordingly, GPS based biometric attendance is being taken for OBHS staff and geotagged photos of cleaning are being posted to ensure strict compliance. Tablet PC based feedback has been introduced in Secunderabad and Guntakal Divisions, while plans are afoot to introduce it in other divisions also. 

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya expressed his happiness over the positive feedback received from passengers with OBHS services. He lauded the immediate response by OBHS staff for complaints/assistance required by passengers through Coach Mitra application. Mallya directed the officials to bring some more trains under OBHS along with Coach Mitra for the benefit of rail users.

