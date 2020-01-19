Home Nation

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

According to the police, Prakash Naik blamed two men, including the Goa minister's brother, in his last WhatsApp message for his decision to end life.

Published: 19th January 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, F.I.R., First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday.

Naik, who was in his late 50s, allegedly shot himself dead at his home in Merces village of North Goa district on Friday.

"An FIR has been registered against Wilson Godinho and another person identified as Tahir, who were named by the deceased in the WhatsApp message he sent before his death," Superintendent of Police (North) Utkrisht Prasoon said.

Wilson is elder brother of state Panchayat minister and BJP leader Mauvin Godinho.

According to the police, Naik blamed two men, including the Goa minister's brother, in his last WhatsApp message for his decision to end life.

In the message, Naik accused Wilson Godinho and Tahir of "blackmailing" and "harassing" him over a monetary dispute, they said.

"The police initially filed a case of unnatural death on Friday, but later Naik's family named both the men in their complaint following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against them," Prasoon said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment to suicide), police inspector Krishna P Sinari said.

A probe is underway and no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Mauvin Godinho was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls.

Naik had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly poll on MGP's ticket from St Cruz constituency in North Goa.

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar demanded Mauvin Godinho step down as minister.

"Mauvin Godinho should immediately step down from the state cabinet or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack him to ensure investigation into the case is impartial," Chodankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGP leader suicide Prakash Naik FIR
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp