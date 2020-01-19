Home Nation

NCB unearths nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers; seizes over 7 lakh tablets in UP, Punjab

Three people have been arrested as part of the operation spanning across Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Ludhiana in Punjab.

Published: 19th January 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

poison drug

( For representational use. )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCB has unearthed an inter-state nexus of psychotropic medicine traffickers with the seizure of over 7 lakh tablets and more than 1,400 injections and bottles of cough syrup, officials said on Sunday.

Three people have been arrested as part of the operation spanning across Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Ludhiana in Punjab, NCB Delhi zonal Director K P S Malhotra said.

"A total of 7,24,840 tablets and capsules, 1,400 injections and 80 CBCS (codeine-based cough syrup) bottles have been seized," he said.

"These medicines are suspected to have been diverted from lawful channels into the trafficking network," he said.

The seized tablets also include Tramadol, a drug regulated under the law as it is a psychotropic substance, a senior official said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now probing the role of pharma companies, dealers and retailers to unearth the entire nexus, the officer said.

NCB officials said the seized drugs are of schedule H/H1/X category which require a medical prescription to procure from the pharmacist.

Seized drugs are narco drugs used for anti-anxiety, as sedatives and pain killers, and lead to habit-forming and dependence creation, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
psychotropic medicine
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp