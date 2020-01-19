Home Nation

No right to live in India if you can't accept Vande Mataram: Pratap Sarangi amid anti-CAA protests

Sarangi said people should be thankful to PM Modi to bring the CAA, the act which grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities facing religious pesecution in neighbouring countries.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. (File | EPS)

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. (File | EPS)

By ANI

SURAT: Accusing Congress of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Saturday said that those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, and Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country.

"Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country," said Sarangi here in a press conference.

Sarangi said people should be thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the CAA, the act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, the Union Minister further said that the CAA was a way to "atone for the sin of Partition" committed by the Congress.

"The CAA should have implemented 70 years ago. The act is a way to atone for a sin committed by our forefathers. Congress committed the sin, and we are atoning," he said.Last year in September, Sarangi gave a similar remark in wake of the protests erupted against the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the central government.

"When the staunch opposition parties of BJP have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of scrapping Article 370, the Congress objected it. Amit Shah has made it clear to Congress leaders that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Siachen are also part of India. Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India," he had said at the Jan Jagran Sabha in Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratap Sarangi BJP PM Modi Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp