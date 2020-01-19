Home Nation

Number of devotees visiting Shirdi hit due to bandh: Maharashtra minister

Shirdi remained shut in protest against CM Uddhav Thackeray's statement referring Pathri town in Parbhani district as the 'janmasthan' (birthplace) of Saibaba, the 19th Century spiritual figure.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sai Baba's idol in Shirdi temple

Sai Baba's idol in Shirdi temple (photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

SHIRDI: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday said the number of devotees visiting the Saibaba shrine in Shirdi took a hit on Sunday due to the bandh even as he called for peaceful resolution of the row over Saibaba's actual birthplace.

Shirdi remained shut in protest against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement referring Pathri town in Parbhani district as the "janmasthan" (birthplace) of Saibaba, the 19th Century spiritual figure.

"When I enquired about today's footfall of devotees at Shirdi, I came to know that it dropped by 10,000. I also got to know that people canceled their bookings at hotels in the temple town," the Food and Civil Supplies Minister told reporters here.

The senior NCP leader said such bandhs and protests are not good for the temple town.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Tambe, a former member of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said that devotees visiting Shirdi didn't face any inconvenience due to the bandh.

An Ahmednagar district administration official had said that devotees who made pre-bookings at hotels in Shirdi were allowed to stay.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal also appealed to residents of Pathri and Shirdi to resolve the row through dialogue.

"Saibaba would not have liked the controversy over his birthplace," Bhujbal said.

He said Saibaba's devotees visit the Shirdi shrine from far-flung places in India and abroad.

"Saibaba is above any caste or religion. Though there are many people in the society who say that Saibaba is not God, but that doesn't anyway lower his stature.

"Saibaba brings people of all castes and communities together. It is not good to fight in his name," the minister said.

He said CM will speak to people from both the sides on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhagan Bhujbal Shirdi bandh Shirdi
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp