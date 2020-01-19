Home Nation

Tripura government sincerely working to improve living standards of tribals: CM Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said his government is sincerely working for improving the living standards of the state's indigenous tribal, who constitute 32 per cent of the population.

Deb said his government has submitted a series of proposals to the Union government for the development of the indigenous tribals.

"We want to work sincerely for improving the living standards of the tribals of the state. More than Rs 8,000 crore has been sought from the central government to develop the TTAADC areas of the state.

"We have also submitted a series of proposals for their development," he said inaugurating the 42nd Kokborok language day here.

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TAADC) constitutes two-third of the state's territory and is home to the tribals, who constitute 32 per cent of the state's population.

Deb later told reporters that a private members resolution to increase the number of seats in the TTAADC from 30 to 50 was passed unanimously in the Assembly on Friday, The state government is also considering to hand over 42 departments to the TTADC administration.

He said the state government would offer pattas to 1.30 lakh families from the indigenous community under the Forest Dwellers Act and the process for identification of the lands is on.

"The state government has decided to rename the Baramura Hills in West Tripura district as 'Hathai Kotor' following requests from indigenous people and the decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held on Saturday," Deb said.

Sports minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Education minister Ratan Lal Nath and Forest and Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia were present in the event.

Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura Tripura tribals
