17 TDP MLAs suspended from Assembly for disrupting AP CM's address

A visibly irritated Jagan asked the Speaker to call in the House Marshals to evict the opposition members.

Published: 20th January 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party Telangana chief L Ramana (Photo | S Sengabapandian)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Seventeen MLAs of the opposition Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Assembly on Monday night for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's address on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020.

The House witnessed bedlam as the TDP legislators stormed the Speaker's podium and raised slogans demanding that their leader N Chandrababu Naidu be allowed to continue with his address.

They also raised 'Jai Amaravati' slogan during the address of the Leader of the House. A visibly irritated Jagan asked the Speaker to call in the House Marshals to evict the opposition members.

Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath then moved a motion for the suspension of the 17 TDP MLAs, including deputy leaders K Atchannaidu and N China Rajappa.

The motion was passed by voice vote. Following this, marshals entered the House to evict the TDP members but the latter resisted, causing pandemonium.

The marshals then forcibly evicted the protesting legislators from the House, after which the chief minister continued his address.

Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu later joined his colleagues at the Assembly entrance gate and staged a sit-in protest.

