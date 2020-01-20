Home Nation

82 per cent of total students registered for winter semester: JNU

The JNU also claimed that this year the Republic Day parade in the campus will feature NCC cadets, which would be 1st time since the varsity was founded.

Published: 20th January 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 07:16 PM

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three days post the deadline for registration for the winter semester in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the administration of the varsity has claimed that 82 per cent of the total 8,500 enrolled students have cleared their hostel dues.

The administration added that it was hoping for the number to go up further as the registration was still open but with the late fee.

"Out of 8,500 students at JNU, 82% of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter registration as on Monday," a statement by the JNU administration read.

"The remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since it is still open with a late fee," the statement added.

In the statement, the administration also claimed that this year the Republic Day parade in the campus will feature NCC cadets, which would be the first time since the university was founded.

"This year, for the first time, the NCC cadets of the varsity will be participating in a parade at the venue of flag hoisting during the Republic Day celebrations at JNU," the university administration added in the statement.

On January 16, JNU had extended the last date of student registrations for the winter semester to January 17. The extension was announced for the third time since the original deadline of January 5.

