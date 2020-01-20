Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Ugandan national held for ATM fraud 

A Ugandan studying in Bengaluru has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police’s cyber crime unit for skimming an ATM and subsequently stealing `2.5 lakh from the bank accounts of 12 people in Bhopal.

Published: 20th January 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Ugandan national held for ATM fraud 

A Ugandan studying in Bengaluru has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police’s cybercrime unit for skimming an ATM and subsequently stealing Rs 2.5 lakh from the bank accounts of 12 people in Bhopal.

Mufasa Andrew alias Kim, 27, arrived in Bhopal in November 2019 and fitted the skimming device at a nationalised bank’s ATM booth in Katara Hills area before stealing Rs 2.5 lakh from their accounts.

The police are now probing details of three cell-phones seized from the Ugandan to track the remaining gang members.

Minister proud to be Scindia’s sidekick

Reacting to the opposition BJP ridiculing him as former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s chamcha (sycophant), labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodiya recently said it was nothing to be ashamed of.

“Maharaj (Scindia) gave me the party ticket in the elections, made my life worthwhile by making me a Cabinet minister. I’m fortunate to be the chamcha of such a leader. Why just chamcha, you can call me his kadhai (pan),” said Sisodiya.

This was after Guna’s BJP MP KP Yadav (who defeated Scindia in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) had dubbed Sisodiya as Scindia’s chamcha. The minister also had a question for Yadav: “Wasn’t the BJP MP once a chamcha of Maharaj, when he used to run behind Maharaj’s car in the past.”

BSF jawan fined for indecent gesture in courtroom

BSF jawan Rahul Yadav was fined of Rs 20,000 by the Madhya Pradesh High Court for allegedly making indecent gesture in the courtroom towards an advocate who had objected to the bail plea filed by Rahul’s brother in a rape case.

On Tuesday, the HC granted bail to the BSF jawan’s brother in the rape case.

The BSF jawan and rape accused brother were about to leave the courtroom when the jawan made an indecent gesture at the rape survivor’s lawyer. The lawyer reported it to the judge, who imposed the fine.

Mirchi Baba calls for Aadhaar card for cows

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba has now given another bizarre statement.

While demanding that all Hindu seers should unite to demand that cow be declared Rashtriya Mata), he suggested making Aadhar card and voter ID card for cows since they were the centre of politics in the Hindi heartland.

“Once Aadhar and Voter ID cards of cows are made, the farmers taking their care will be extra cautious about their livestock,” Mirchi Baba contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police arresting Amaravti Parirakshana Samiti leaders in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)
Amid protests, Jagan govt tables report on proposed three Andhra capitals at state Assembly
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp