Home Nation

BJP will become stronger under the leadership of PM Modi and Nadda, says Amit Shah

JP Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organizational poll process.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hugs BJP's national president JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hugs BJP's national president JP Nadda. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congratulating JP Nadda for getting elected unopposed as BJP's national president, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the party will become stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda.

"Heartiest congratulations to Nadda on being elected the national president of BJP. I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, BJP will become stronger," Shah said while addressing a gathering at the felicitation programme at the BJP headquarters here.

Adding that BJP is the only party that selects its leaders on the basis of their experience and commitment, the former party president said: "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have won a lot of elections. We have won the recent general elections with a great majority."

ALSO READ: BJP will scale newer heights during JP Nadda's presidency, says PM Modi

"However, there are some booths wherein BJP has not won the elections and I firmly believe that the party will touch new heights under the guidance of Nadda. I consider myself fortunate to serve the party as the president for the last five years," Shah said.

He also added that BJP has fulfilled all its promises to people.

"Be it the issue of Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP has fulfilled its promises to its people. It is because of the party workers at the ground that the party is touching new heights," Shah said.

ALSO READ: From ABVP to BJP president - Meet JP Nadda, a low-profile leader who rose from the ranks

Earlier today, Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organizational poll process.

Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement.

Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters. A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organizational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Amit Shah Pm Narendra Modi
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp