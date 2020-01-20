Clean image, closeness to RSS big plus for Nadda as he gears up for BJP chief's post

Home Nation

Published: 20th January 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

BJP interim chief JP Nadda (Photo| Twitter/ @JPNadda)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP is all set to get a new national chief today as the party’s working president J P Nadda, 60, will be formally elected, replacing Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has been in the saddle for five-and-a-half years. 

The nominations for the national president’s election will be filed on January 20, and a contest, if required, will take place the next day, said Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party’s organisational poll process.   

However, the BJP has the convention of electing its president by consensus and there is little possibility that Nadda’s candidature would be opposed. He is expected to fill the big shoes of Shah, who during his tenure, expanded the footprints of the BJP across India, culminating in the 330-seat win in the 2019 general elections.

With Shah joining the Modi 2.0 government, the exercise to elect a successor had started given the BJP’s convention of ‘one man-one post’.

Nadda has decades-long experience in the organisation, starting from student politics in Patna University since 1977. His proximity to the RSS and clean image are seen as his forte.

Appointed party’s working president in July last year after his successful stint as party-in-charge for UP, where BJP won 62 of 80 seats in Lok Sabha, Nadda had earlier served in the first Modi cabinet in 2014, having earlier served as minister in Himachal.

