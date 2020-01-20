Fire at multi-storied building in Howrah
Published: 20th January 2020 08:04 PM | Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:04 PM | A+A A-
HOWRAH: A fire broke out at a multi- storied residential building in Howrah's Narasingha Dutta Road on Monday, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.