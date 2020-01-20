Home Nation

Government panel approves setting up of 20 effluent treatment plants in Kanpur

The central share of this project is Rs 472 crore. The project will be executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) - Jajmau Tannery Effluent Treatment Association.

Published: 20th January 2020 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:18 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A panel of the union environment ministry has given green clearance for setting up of 20 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) to cater to 380 individual tannery units in Kanpur that release lakhs of litres of untreated tannery effluents into the river.   

The expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the environment ministry recommended the project for environment clearance with some conditions. It took a lot of efforts for the central and UP government to get tannery owners on board for the CETP. 

The river stretch in Kanpur is one of the most polluted as untreated tannery effluents entered into the river. During Kumbh Mela last year, the UP government had to shut tanneries to ensure pollution levels remain under check at Sangam in Allahabad.    

The 3-phased project at an estimated cost of Rs 629 crore includes pre-treatment unit in tanneries, a 20 CETP with physical, biological and tertiary treatment, installation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)-based pilot plant of 200 KLD capacity among other components.

To ensure the proper functioning of the CETP, the EAC said that members shall only be allowed access to the  CETP  if they have consent from the State Pollution Control Board and periodical monitoring shall be carried out for the functioning of CETP and outlet parameters.

