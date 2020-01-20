India’s problem is lack of jobs, not population: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for suggesting that two-child norm be made mandatory in the country. He lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for failing to address unemployment issues in the country over the last few years.

Owaisi was addressing a rally in Nizamabad on Saturday night. He said, "Mohan Bhagwat saab has sought a two-child policy. Please reveal how many jobs you have been able to provide. You have not been able to give employment in the last five-and-half years."

Owaisi said, "In 2018, 36 youngsters killed themselves due to unemployment. What do you have to say about that? In the country 60 per cent of the population is below 40 years of age. You will not talk about this."

Owaisi pointed out that Modi had once talked about providing 2 crore jobs annually. "However, when I speak about unemployment, they say I give inflammatory speeches," he said.

Recalling that PM Modi had once talked about providing two crore jobs annually, the AIMIM leader said, "You are running the government, not me and hence, I will ask the question and you answer. RSS asks to control the population of Muslims. They will not talk of providing employment when I ask the question."

Owaisi also slammed Bhagwat’s attempt to equate the Constitution to Hindutva. The RSS chief in a rally had said, "Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is — this country belongs to us, we are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva."

Owaisi issued a rebuttal saying, "Constitution doesn’t say anything even close to it. Preamble assures dignity of individual along with unity and integrity. Integration for RSS is different from Constitution’s. Emotional integration for RSS means making Assam’s Bengali-Hindu citizens and not Muslims; making citizenship laws on religion, calling minorities termites, etc."