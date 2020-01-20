Home Nation

Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources

Many of such visitors either stay with their relatives or are scattered in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat among other places.

Published: 20th January 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Facing religious persecution, over 30,000 Pakistani Hindus arrived in last five years of which a large number of them are still in India either on Long Time Visa (LTV) or are overstaying illegally.  

Sources in the intelligence agencies point out that the Pakistani Hindus arrived on a 25-day visa issued for religious visit through road and rail link via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab and Munabo border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

Many of such visitors either stay with their relatives or are scattered in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat among other places.

“Many of them applied for a long term visa to stay back in India on health grounds or by giving any other solid reason so that they are granted LTVs and many of them got,’’ said a senior officer.

The LTV holders are allowed free movement within the state where they live and can transfer the same documents from one state to another, said sources.  

Many Pakistani Hindus are staying illegally as they have reportedly not got visas, the official said. 

But what concerns the intelligence setup is the possibility of Pakistani agencies sending their operatives in the garb of persecuted minorities.

Sources said that last year about 100 groups of Hindu devotees came to India from Pakistan and each group had about 50 members. This year, the sources said, at least 70 to 80 such groups may arrive in India for religious visits.

Sources said that agents in Sindh and Lahore in Pakistan charge about Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per devotee in Pakistani currency and get papers prepared so that such visitors get an Indian visa for their visit.

‘Help for three Hindu girls’

With reports suggesting that three Hindu girls were abducted in Pakistan in last few days, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will take up this issue with the Ministry of External Affairs, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that three Hindu girls, including two from Sindh and one from Jacobabad, had been abducted in the last 48 hours. 

Sirsa claimed that the Pakistan Police was not helping the parents of these abducted girls despite their repeated appeals requesting the Central government to take up this matter with Pakistan, he also urged the UN Human Rights Council to look into the matter and restore the dignity of the minorities in Pakistan.  

Sirsa said that he had already brought the matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Long Time Visa Pakistani Hindus Citizenship act CAA India Matters
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police arresting Amaravti Parirakshana Samiti leaders in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)
Amid protests, Jagan govt tables report on proposed three Andhra capitals at state Assembly
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp