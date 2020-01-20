MP Congress chief race: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to party workers

Home Nation

At Sadho’s residence, WCD minister Imarti Devi, a Scindia loyalist), touched the former union minister’s feet.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is seen as the frontrunner in the race to become the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL:  Amid speculation that the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) is likely to get its new president, former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia – being seen as the frontrunner in the race for new state Congress chief – completed his four-day trip to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

On the last day of the trip, Scindia met with Congress leaders and workers, including culture and medical education minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho in Bhopal.

Sadho is counted among ministers who are close to the Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Scindia had visited the residence of another Cabinet minister Sukhdev Panse (who is seen as a Kamal Nath loyalist) on Saturday.

He had on Friday attended a dinner at the house of Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput. 

On Sunday, Scindia launched the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme at the JP Hospital in Bhopal.

Just before his four-day trip to MP (during which he also travelled to Ashok Nagar, Vidisha and Indore), Scindia had met with AICC president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, triggering speculation about him being among the frontrunners for the new MPCC chief’s post and a strong contender for getting a Rajya Sabha berth from MP in April 2020.

Importantly, CM Kamal Nath is heading the Congress in MP since around 20 months now and since the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle, he has made it clear to the party’s high command in New Delhi that the MPCC needs a new chief. 

