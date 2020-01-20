Home Nation

One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

The 'interstate or national' portability process of one nation one card scheme, which was started in 2019 in Indian, was implemented in 12 states in a single cluster.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - Ram Vilas Paswan, announced that the residents of India's 12 states are getting direct benefits of government under "One Nation, One Ration Card" scheme while the intera-portability under this scheme has already been started in 16 other states.

Paswan, after reviewing the performance of this scheme in Patna on Monday, said that the one nation one ration card scheme in 12 states namely AP, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Punjab are completely in practice.

"Besides these states, four other states namely Bihar, UP, Orissa, and Chhattisgarh, have adopted this scheme partially in some areas but works are in progress to cover the entire areas in these states fully", Paswan claimed.

Paswan, quoting details, added that the "interstate or national" portability process of one nation one card scheme, which was started in 2019 in Indian, was implemented in 12 states in a single cluster.

"As of now, around 35 crore beneficiaries have been covered under this scheme in theses states and by June 2020, this scheme in another eight states would also be implemented", Paswan said.

With coverages of another eight states under the one nation one ration card scheme, a total of 63 crore people would become beneficiaries of this scheme by June in the country.

On being asked about the status of Bihar in this scheme, Paswan said that Bihar and three other states would also get linked with the one nation one card Scheme by March 2020.

Besides this, he said that notification of mandatory hallmarking on gold jewellery and artefacts have been issued on January 15 this year.

"This the issuance of notification on hallmarking would become completely mandatory across the country from January 15 in 2021", he announced, adding that benefits of all national schemes would reach Bihar also.

