Supreme Court refuses to grant immediate stay on issuance of Electoral Bond Scheme

The Supreme Court sought a response from the Election Commission and said the matter will be heard again in two weeks.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an immediate stay on issuance of the Electoral Bond Scheme, for the purpose of donations to political parties, notified by the Central government on January 2, 2018.

The bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant sought a response from the Election Commission and said the matter will be heard again in two weeks.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notice to Election Commission and granted two weeks to file the response on an application filed by the Association of Democratic Reforms ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for ADR contended that the ruling party has been gaining thousands of crores in anonymous funding. Throughout the Delhi election, they will continue getting thousands of crores.

